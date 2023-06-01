Border book to be launched in Clones

FERMANAGH history enthusiasts are expected to attend the highly anticipated launch of a new book which is set to detail what life is like living on the border.

‘Exploring Our Shared Way Of Life – Listening to Border People’, which charts the journey to peace on the island of Ireland, as well as detailing the impact that living in a border county has on its population, will be launched tomorrow (Thursday) at the Monaghan County Library in Clones.

The book explores the increasing demand for a border poll, the current leadership situation in the North and how people identify themselves cased on religion, sport and pride.

The former editor of the Impartial Reporter also looks at how Brexit has impacted on the lives of the border people, as well as the story of Seán Quinn and the ever-worsening cost of living crisis.

Susan McKay, an award-winning author from Derry, who has published six books around the Troubles and politics on the island of Ireland, has been confirmed as the guest speaker at the launch of ‘Exploring Our Shared Way Of Life – Listening to Border People’ next Thursday, June 8th, in Clones at 6.30pm.

