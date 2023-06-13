Agencies should learn lessons after death of Concepta

AGENCIES dealing with domestic violence cases should learn lessons from the death of a Fermanagh mother who was killed by her “controlling and abusive” ex-partner, a coroner said.

Coroner Anne-Louise Toal found that Concepta Leonard, 51, was stabbed to death by Paedar Phair, 55, at her home in Maguiresbridge on May 15, 2017.

Ms Toal said Ms Leonard had been “living in considerable fear” of Mr Phair and had sought “legal and practical means to defend herself”.

The coroner said that in the weeks leading up to her death, Ms Leonard’s friends and brother took turns staying with her as she was afraid Mr Phair would cause her physical harm.

The court was told Ms Leonard took several measures to protect herself, including the installation of a silent alarm, putting her house up for sale, changing her locks, installing security lights and making contact with Women’s Aid.

“Throughout this inquest, evidence was heard about the deceased’s contact with various agencies regarding the behaviour of Mr Phair towards her after the break-up of the relationship,” Ms Toal said.

“It was clear from the evidence that the deceased lived in considerable fear of Mr Phair and had sought both the legal and practical means to defend herself.

“I now believe that all agencies involved in the run-up to Concepta’s death may now again wish to reflect on the full circumstances of the deceased’s death and to consider if there are lessons that can be learnt going forward when dealing with victims of domestic violence.

“In particular, whether there is the ability to deal more swiftly with these types of breaches of the non-molestation orders and bail terms and how to address situations such as the deceased found herself in where a vulnerable adult also resides at the address.”

During the attack, Ms Leonard activated the silent alarm, and the PSNI dispatched officers to her address.

The coroner said Mr Phair stabbed Ms Leonard six times with the knife he had purchased and she died rapidly.

Her son, Conor Gallagher, who has Down’s syndrome and was 30 at the time, was also injured in the attack. Conor retrieved his phone before Mr Phair also stabbed him.

Ms Toal said Mr Phair then went to the garage where he took his own life.

Ms Leonard’s son then phoned the PSNI.

