+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePolice investigating Lisnaskea assault

Police investigating Lisnaskea assault

Posted: 9:09 am May 24, 2023

POLICE are investigating the report of a man having been assaulted in the Main Street area of Lisnasksea on yesterday evening.

It was reported to police at around 5.20pm that a man had assaulted another man before leaving the area.

Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 1524-23/05/23.

Advertisement

A report can be made using the online reporting form via: www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related posts:

Archaeologist to reveal findings of Lisnaskea dig LisnaskeaDrugs raid suspect found under dirty laundry Village at mercy of ‘criminals’ from other districts

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:09 am May 24, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA