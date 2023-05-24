Police investigating Lisnaskea assault

POLICE are investigating the report of a man having been assaulted in the Main Street area of Lisnasksea on yesterday evening.

It was reported to police at around 5.20pm that a man had assaulted another man before leaving the area.

Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 1524-23/05/23.

Advertisement

A report can be made using the online reporting form via: www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.