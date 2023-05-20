+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineLast seat in Erne North set to go down to the wire
John Coyle, SDLP

Last seat in Erne North set to go down to the wire

Posted: 3:43 pm May 20, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

Counting is continuing here at the Omagh centre for the Erne West and Erne North district electoral areas (DEAs).

Once again Sinn Fein is the story of the day, with the party electing three in Erne West – Anthony Feely, Elaine Brough, and Decland McArdle – and two in Erne North, Debbie Coyle and John Feely.

It is also expected that the SDLP’s Adam Gannon and the UUP’s Mark Ovens will be elected to the Council in the coming counts in Erne West, although nothing is certain until it is confirmed.

Advertisement

The DUP’s David Mahon and the UUP’s Diana Armstrong have also been confirmed as elected in Erne North.

There is just one seat to be taken in Erne North, and it looks set to be the biggest battle of the day, with the SDLP’s John Coyle and the UUP’s John McClaughry currently awaiting the result of the latest round of transfers to find out which one will take the seat.

Related posts:

Looking good for Sinn Fein across Fermanagh Counting complete in two Fermanagh wards Voting “steady” at Fermanagh polling stations

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:43 pm May 20, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA