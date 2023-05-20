Last seat in Erne North set to go down to the wire

Counting is continuing here at the Omagh centre for the Erne West and Erne North district electoral areas (DEAs).

Once again Sinn Fein is the story of the day, with the party electing three in Erne West – Anthony Feely, Elaine Brough, and Decland McArdle – and two in Erne North, Debbie Coyle and John Feely.

It is also expected that the SDLP’s Adam Gannon and the UUP’s Mark Ovens will be elected to the Council in the coming counts in Erne West, although nothing is certain until it is confirmed.

Advertisement

The DUP’s David Mahon and the UUP’s Diana Armstrong have also been confirmed as elected in Erne North.

There is just one seat to be taken in Erne North, and it looks set to be the biggest battle of the day, with the SDLP’s John Coyle and the UUP’s John McClaughry currently awaiting the result of the latest round of transfers to find out which one will take the seat.