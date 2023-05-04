+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Council blasted for £145,000 welcome signs
New Enniskillen gateway sign on the Belfast road coming into Enniskillen.

Council blasted for £145,000 welcome signs

Posted: 11:25 am May 4, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE Fermanagh community has been left fuming following the erection of 11 new gateway signs across Enniskillen and Omagh costing a staggering £145,000.
Approved by the Enniskillen Centre Working Group and Council, the new signage has been rolled out as part of the new ‘Place Brands’ project, which is spearheaded by the Fermanagh and Omagh Council.
The new signs, which the Council says ‘aims to enhance the sense of arrival’ for tourists in Enniskillen and Omagh cost £145,000, with each sign believed to cost £13,000.
This comes after the Council’s decision to postpone last year’s Halloween fireworks and Christmas lights switch-on in Enniskillen due to a lack of fund owing to the cost-of-living crisis.

Posted: 11:25 am May 4, 2023
