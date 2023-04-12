SWAH ED ‘extremely busy’ and hospital beyond capacity

THE Western Trust has asked anyone with “an urgent, non-emergency medical situation” to contact its Phone First service before attending the emergency department (ED) at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) today, as the hospital currently operating beyond its capacity.

The Trust issued the appeal on social media this afternoon, stating there were currently 54 patients waiting to be seen at the Enniskillen ED, with 15 patients awaiting admission to the hospital. It said there had been 64 attendances at the ED since midnight, and the SWAH was currently operating at 110 percent capacity.

The Trust also made the same appeal to those in the Altnagelvin area, with the 93 patients waiting at the Derry ED, and 38 awaiting admission.

A spokesman said both hospitals “remain extremely busy this Wednesday afternoon after another busy bank holiday period.”

“If you have an urgent, non-emergency medical situation, then we ask that you use the Phone First service on 0300 020 6000 where medical personnel will direct you to the best route of treatment. This may include visiting a Minor Injuries Unit or Out of Hours GP,” they said.