Road closed due to serious collision

Posted: 9:04 am April 4, 2023

MOTORISTS are advised that diversions are in place following a serious crash near Fivemiletown.

It is understood the collision took place in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, April 4th).

“The Belfast Road between Fivemiletown and Brookeborough is closed in both directions following a serious one vehicle road traffic collision,” said a police spokesman. “Diversions are in place via Fivemiletown and Tempo.”

