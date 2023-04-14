People urged to ‘think F.A.S.T.’ on stroke symptoms

SWAH Consultant Dr Brian Gallen with patient Betty Parkinson from Maguiresbridge, who has added her voice to Western Trust's stroke appeal.

A MAGUIRESBRIDGE woman has urged local people to be aware of stroke symptoms, and to “think FAST” if the suspected they are having a stroke.

Betty Parkinson – who was just 49-years-old when she suffered a stroke last November – has added her voice to a fresh awareness campaign by the Western Trust, which is encouraging anyone who experiences symptoms of stroke to seek immediate help.

The campaign was launched after doctors noticed a drop in the number of patients presenting to hospital in quick enough time to receive brain clot treatment Thrombolysis.

The public is being asked to remember the now well established acronym ‘FAST’ – ‘F’ for face dropping, ‘A’ for arm weakness, ‘S’ for speech difficulty, and ‘T’ for time to call 999.

Ms Parkinson said following the above helped her know what was happening, and that she needed to seek help immediately.

“It was thanks to the FAST campaign that I recognised the signs of stroke,” she said.

“I had come home from work with a headache and a short time later tried to get up out of the chair and fell, then my face started to droop. I thought straight away of the FAST campaign and knew to call 999.

“Thankfully I was suitable to receive Thrombolysis. Although I have extreme fatigue since my stroke, the treatment has meant that I have no other physical after effects.

“I am so thankful to the Emergency Department and Stroke teams at South West Acute Hospital and I would encourage everyone to get to know the signs of stroke and THINK FAST.”

SWAH consultant Dr Breffni Keegan and Altnagelvin’s Dr Roisin Healy have explained why it was vital to seek help as soon as possible in order to receive Thrombolysis.

Noting there number of patients presenting who could receive the treatment had fallen since the Covid pandemic, the consultants said in a joint statement, “Thrombolysis aims to disperse a clot causing the stroke and return the blood supply to the brain.

“The treatment works best the sooner it is given after the onset of a stroke and, if suitable for treatment, should be given to a patient 4.5 hours from the onset of symptoms.

“There are many patients who are not presenting to the Emergency Department within this timeframe or are unaware of their symptom onset.”

While there has been much concern locally about the removal of emergency surgery from the SWAH in recent months, the community can be assured stroke service remains unaffected by the changes at the hospital.

Indeed, as reported by the Herald last month, the SWAH stroke unit is the best performing service of its kind in the North by a significant margin, with patients receiving treatment at the Enniskillen hospital significantly faster than at any other hospital.