+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeNewsO’Hare promoted to new role at the Western Trust
Prof Ronan O'Hare has been promoted to deputy medical director of the Western Trust.

O’Hare promoted to new role at the Western Trust

Posted: 12:17 pm April 26, 2023

ENNISKILLEN’S Prof Ronan O’Hare has been promoted by the Western Trust.

Formerly assistant medical director of the South West Acute and Omagh hospitals, the Trust said yesterday it was delighted to announce Prof O’Hare had been appointed to the role of deputy medical director of the entire Trust.

The Fermanagh man, who is an anaesthesiologist, has been working for the Trust for 12 years, both in clinical and leadership roles. He will continue to be based at the SWAH and Omagh, but now will have responsibility for the whole Trust area.

Advertisement

Congratulating Prof O’Hare on his new appointment, Trust chief executive Neil Guckian said: “I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate Ronan on his new appointment.

“As deputy medical director Prof O’Hare will provide strong professional leadership not just locally in SWAH and Omagh Hospitals but also across the entire Trust.

“Ronan will support the development and delivery of first class services across the Trust, ensuring our patients receive the highest standards of quality care.”

Related posts:

Patients dispute Trust claims SWAH campaign meeting in Irvinestown tonight ‘Fermanagh has awakened’ – Fr Brian on SWAH

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:17 pm April 26, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA