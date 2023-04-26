O’Hare promoted to new role at the Western Trust

Prof Ronan O'Hare has been promoted to deputy medical director of the Western Trust.

Formerly assistant medical director of the South West Acute and Omagh hospitals, the Trust said yesterday it was delighted to announce Prof O’Hare had been appointed to the role of deputy medical director of the entire Trust.

The Fermanagh man, who is an anaesthesiologist, has been working for the Trust for 12 years, both in clinical and leadership roles. He will continue to be based at the SWAH and Omagh, but now will have responsibility for the whole Trust area.

Congratulating Prof O’Hare on his new appointment, Trust chief executive Neil Guckian said: “I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate Ronan on his new appointment.

“As deputy medical director Prof O’Hare will provide strong professional leadership not just locally in SWAH and Omagh Hospitals but also across the entire Trust.

“Ronan will support the development and delivery of first class services across the Trust, ensuring our patients receive the highest standards of quality care.”