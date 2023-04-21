+44 (0)28 6632 2066
New multi-million pound Killyhevlin Hotel development
NEW PROJECT... Plans have been confirmed for the new Lakeview Studios at the Killyhevlin Hotel.

New multi-million pound Killyhevlin Hotel development

Posted: 10:00 am April 21, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen has announced plans for a major development of 12 new self-catering Lakeview Studios which are set to cost an estimated £1.6 million.

The development, which is expected to consist of 71 new guestrooms and 20 two bedroom self-catering lodges, will be completed in July. The business hopes that the Lakeview Studios will create 10 new jobs.

The one-bedroom studio will contain an open plan fully equipped kitchen, a lounge area, a bathroom and air-conditioning, all with a standout view of Lough Erne, which surrounds the popular Enniskillen hotel.

The Finance Director of the Killyhevlim Hotel, Jacqueline Wright, is excited by the proposed development.

“We are delighted to announce plans for the opening of 12 Lakeview Studios this July,” she explained proudly.

“These promise to offer a new luxury self-catering experience at Killyhevlin Hotel exclusive to couples wishing to enjoy a relaxing break and spend quality time together.”

She also feels that the creation of the 12 new Lakeview Studios will benefit the local Fermanagh community.

“In addition to the £1.6 million investment, we are excited to be adding to our award-winning team by creating 10 new roles across our housekeeping, reception and food and beverage departments,” she said.

The Studios, which will open in July, worked alongside a number of firms including Elliott York Partnership, Kavanagh Construction, BuildWright Modular Homes and Douglas Wallace to deliver the new project.

Leigh Watson, the HR Director at the Killyhevlin Hotel, thinks that there will be an influx of tourists hoping to stay at the new lodges.

“Couples staying at our new Lakeview Studios will have the best of both worlds, private stylish studios with beautiful views over Lough Erne, and all the hotel facilities on their doorstep,” he anticipated.

“Studio guests can enjoy complimentary use of Killyhevlin Health Club, which includes gym, indoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, outdoor hot tub overlooking Lough Erne.

“We are the only hotel in the North to have a Padel Court on site,” added the hotel’s HR Director.

