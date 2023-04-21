McGoldrick throws his hat into the ring for Erne West

PAUL McGoldrick from Lisnaskea has announced he will stand as an Independent Republican candidate for Erne West in next month’s Fermanagh and Omagh District Council elections.

Having been endorsed by current outgoing Cllr Bernice Swift from Derrygonnelly, who served for 18 years, Mr McGoldrick seeks to ensure that the rural needs of Erne West are properly represented by seeking that an Independent Councillor is again returned on May 18.

“I have always had a keen interest in local politics and worked on Councillor Swift’s previous election campaign. I believe it’s very important that people across Erne West have an independent voice speaking up for them, and making a difference in Fermanagh and Omagh Council,” Mr McGoldrick said.

“If successfully elected as an Independent I will be a voice for everyone. I won’t be restricted like the bigger political parties who need permission from their leadership to raise issues, that do not always suit the agenda of Belfast or Derry. Instead, I will speak directly for the people on the relevant issues that matter to them by effective representation.”

Former Council Chairman, Robin Martin, will be the Election Agent for Mr McGoldrick, who has been a political activist all his adult life, and he pledged to put local people’s issues first.

“I have been involved in several campaigns over recent years such as anti-fracking and attended the protests in Derrylin and at Belcoo,” he said.

“Most recently, and probably the most important issue currently facing the people of rural Erne West, is the crisis at SWAH. If elected as an Independent, SWAH will be at the top of my agenda and I will ensure that I will use all my power to keep the pressure coming from FODC on the Western Trust.

“We deserve better and we demand better.”

Outgoing Independent Councillor Bernice Swift gave Mr McGoldrick her full endorsement.

“We face the most important local government election in our lifetime with the cost of living crisis, the uncertainty of Brexit and the need to secure all our health care services at SWAH, therefore, we need a strong independent voice speaking up for us,” she said.

“I fully endorse Paul McGoldrick as someone who possesses both the professional and personal attributes to be a great Councillor for Erne West.”