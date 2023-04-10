Man due in court over Enniskillen glassing incident

A 45-YEAR-OLD man is due in court today on charges relating to an incident in Enniskillen in which a man was assaulted with a glass.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, April 8th, on Townhall Street.

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “Just after midnight, we received a report that a man in his 30s had been assaulted with a glass following an altercation. He was taken to hospital where he received treatment for facial injuries.

“These included serious lacerations which required a number of stitches.

“Shortly afterwards, we arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences including wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.”

The man was remanded in custody at Omagh Police Station over the weekend, and is due before Dungannon Magistrates Court today (Monday). He has been charged with a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class C controlled drug. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile, police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the assault, who witnessed what happened, or who may have mobile phone or other footage that could help with the investigation has been asked to call 101 quoting reference number 6 of 08/04/2023.

