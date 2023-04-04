Man, 28, dies in Fivemiletown traffic crash

28-year-old Liam Mulligan who died at the crash.

A MAN in his 20s was killed following a traffic crash near Fivemiletown.

Police confirmed that Liam Mulligan, 28, and from the Fivemiletown area, died following a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Belfast Road, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The single vehicle collision, involving a silver Mercedes car, was reported to police shortly before 2.15am on Tuesday morning. Liam sadly died at the scene due to his injuries.

An investigation into the collision is underway and officers would appeal to anyone with any information which can assist with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 100 04/04/23.

A number of people have taken social media site Facebook to pay tribute to Liam.

Lisa McConnell from Tempo wrote: “Heartbreaking! Such a civil fella… thoughts are with all his family and friends.”

Ciara Doran of Lisnaskea added: “Rest easy Liam – you were a gentleman inside and out, many a night out we all had at the jiving… you will be missed.”

Sarah Harpur from Fivemiletown also paid tribute to Liam saying: “Such a lovely young man – taken far too soon. RIP Liam – thoughts and prayers are with your family at this sad time.”

Motorists had to use alternative routes while police sealed of the scene of the incident. The road was re-opened around 2pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, reports of medical attention taking 45 minutes to arrive at the scene were quashed by the Ambulance Service.

A spokesman said: “This call was prioritised as Category Two, based on the information provided to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Category Two calls have a performance target of 18 minutes.

“The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service crew was on scene in 18 minutes and nine seconds.”