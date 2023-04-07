Easter commemorations taking place across Fermanagh

A NUMBER of republican Easter commemorations will be taking place across Fermanagh this weekend.

A number of wreath-laying ceremonies taking place in various areas tomorrow (Saturday), including the Francis McGoldrick, Mick McManus and Paul Smyth commemoration in Lisnaskea, taking place at 4.45pm, the Michael Maguire commemoration in Donagh at 4.30pm, the Paddy Mulligan commemoration in Newtownbutler at 4.15pm, and the Tony Ahern commemoration in Roslea at 3.45pm.

There will also be a wreath-laying on Saturday at Patrick McManus’s monument in Swanlinbar.

On Sunday, there will be two main events in Fermanagh, in Garrison and Derrylin.

Beginning at 11.30am at Derrylin chapel graveyard, the Jim Murphy commemoration will be chaired by Cllr Bernice Swift and addressed by a number of speakers, including Cllr Eamon Keenan.

The Derrylin event has been organised by the Sean MacDiarmada Society Fermanagh.

There will also be an Easter commemoration in memory of Canon Eugene Coyle organised by Sinn Fein in Garrison, the first time the party has held a commemoration in the village.

Garrison-based Cllr Anthony Feely said they will be gathering at the old mart in Garrison at 2.30pm, walking through the village, to arrive at the cemetery at 3pm.

“Canon Coyle came to Garrison in 1922 as our new Parish Priest and made an indelible mark on our community,” he said.

“Canon Coyle had been involved in the planning of the Easter Rising in 1916 in Tyrone and during the Tan War he was a prominent Sinn Féin organiser in his native Monaghan.

“In his thirty-three years as Parish Priest of Garrison he dedicated his life to the pastoral care of his parishioners as well as being one of the most well known anti-partitionist campaigners in Fermanagh.

“During his time in Garrison Canon Coyle left a lasting legacy to our community. He oversaw the building of the Parish Hall in Garrison, the Community Centre in Cashel and the buying and building of the GAA field in the village.

“It is great that our community in and around Garrison have the opportunity to remember this great man alongside Gaels throughout the County who will also be joining us.”

The Garrison event will be addressed by MP Órfhlaith Begley will be joining us on Easter Sunday, who is the MP for Fintona where Canon Coyle was based during the time of the Easter Rising.”