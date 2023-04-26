Charity will continue to operate Rossorry Grove

A CHARITY that runs supported living accommodation for local young people who are at risk of homelessness has confirmed it will be continuing to run the facility.

Fears for the future of Rossorry Grove in Enniskillen had persisted for some time, with Action for Children previously stating it had not planned to seek an extension to its contract to run the facility beyond last month. The charity cited recruitment difficulties and “sever budgetary pressures” as its reasons.

However, this week Action for Children confirmed it had secured the funding needed.

“Action for Children are pleased to confirm that we will continue to operate the Rossorry Grove Supported Accommodation service in Enniskillen,” said Lorna Ballard, NI national director at Action for Children.

“Following negotiation with our commissioners, we have been allocated the necessary additional funding to allow the organisation to safely continue to provide high quality housing and support for young people with the greatest need.

“This has been a turbulent time for both staff members and the young people and we want to thank them for their dedication, passion, and patience throughout the process.

“We’re grateful to our commissioners, the Western Health and Social Care Trust and Supporting People, for reaching a decision that allows us to prioritise the needs and safety of young people in the Fermanagh area who are at risk of homelessness.”

Rossorry Grove provides supported living facilities for young people aged 16-24-years-old, many of whom had previously been in care. Each young person gets their own self-contained flat, with 13 apartments available, and they can live there for up to two years.

The service is staffed 24/7, with staff working closely with the young people – who are all either homeless or at risk of homelessness – to help them develop independent living skills and enable them to move safely into the community.