Veteran Lappin wins Fermanagh Open

Knocks Table Tennis Club hosted this year’s competition held at Knocks Community Hall and it was Letterbreen’s Jeremy Lappin who won in three straight sets with his all out attacking play, beating his clubmate Trevor Thompson in the decider.

In the primary rounds, Albert Little played his clubmate Desi Elton in a highly entertaining match where Elton recorded a memorable victory, in a hard-hitting game. The ball crashing at speed into Little’s defense play.

17-year-old James Keating, the young Newbliss rising star, worked hard to reach the semi- final against Thompson, however experience told in the end as ‘old hand’ Thompson played a tactical game to counter the skillful serves and loups of Kenton, winning 3-2 in a tight finish.

Advertisement

The Knocks ace, Martin Carey, opened on a winning note over O’Malley, only to be outclassed by veteran Lappin in the final game of the round robin draw.

Battle hardened Thomas McConkey and David Keys also turned in consistent form as too did the wily, Wilfred Burke.

O’Malley won the consolation prize in his seeded section after beating Burke in an end-to-end shootout to end the evening’s tournament.