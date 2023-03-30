+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Valley set for biggest game in the club's history
Valley head coach Stephen Bothwell

Valley set for biggest game in the club’s history

Posted: 3:38 pm March 30, 2023

Clogher Valley will take on Bective Rangers at Coolmines on Saturday in what head coach Stephen Bothwell believes is the Fivemiletown-based outfit’s ‘biggest’ ever game.

The pair will meet in the semi-finals of the Energia All-Ireland League play-offs in what is a battle between the two favourites for promotion as the best junior side in Leinster and many peoples’ tips for a return to the senior ranks take on Ulster’s top dogs.

On the other side of the draw are Creggs, who Clogher brushed aside en route to a second successive Irish Junior Cup crown and Richmond.

And while Bothwell always felt it was likely to come down to a battle royale between his Clogher side and Bective for a place in the All-Ireland Leagues, he rather hoped it would be a winner takes all encounter in the final, not in the last four.

But that’s the way the names came out of the hat and at the minute he’s preparing his charges for a massive match, which he hopes will be followed by an even bigger one two weeks later as they aim to put the pain of missing out on a place in the play-offs last term to good use, as inspiration for progress in 2023.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

