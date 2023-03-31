+44 (0)28 6632 2066
St Aidan's looks to the future after celebration
Marvellous occasion; Pat McTeggart and Terence McManus (back) with Brian McTeggart, Evelyn McManus and Sarah McTeggart.

St Aidan’s looks to the future after celebration

Posted: 4:45 pm March 31, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE wheel of life came full circle at St Aidan’s High School in Derrylin at the weekend, as it celebrated 50 years at the heart of the community with a special service of thanksgiving, while looking ahead to the future.

Half a century ago the school was officially declared open by the then Bishop of Kilmore Austin Quinn at a ceremony attended by politicians, clergy, and a representative from every family in the parishes of Killesher, Kinawley and Knockninny. It had been these families and the wider community that had led a campaign at the time to build the much-needed school in the area.

St Aidan's to mark 50 years at the heart of community Three men injured in Derrygonnelly stabbing Fermanagh businesses win provincial awards

