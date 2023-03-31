St Aidan’s looks to the future after celebration

THE wheel of life came full circle at St Aidan’s High School in Derrylin at the weekend, as it celebrated 50 years at the heart of the community with a special service of thanksgiving, while looking ahead to the future.

Half a century ago the school was officially declared open by the then Bishop of Kilmore Austin Quinn at a ceremony attended by politicians, clergy, and a representative from every family in the parishes of Killesher, Kinawley and Knockninny. It had been these families and the wider community that had led a campaign at the time to build the much-needed school in the area.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0