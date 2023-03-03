+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Popular Enniskillen foodhall to close for one month
Between the Bridges, Enniskillen

Popular Enniskillen foodhall to close for one month

Posted: 9:18 am March 3, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE popular Between the Bridges café and foodhall in Enniskillen is set to take a ‘short break’.
Set up by local chefs Paul Curry and Declan O’Donoghue in April 2021, during the Covid-19 lockdown, the deli shop quickly earned a reputation for its top class food and cuisine, with its pre-prepared meals in big demand with the Enniskillen public.
Last month, Between the Bridges announced that they would close on a Sunday, only open for six days a week. But on Monday, the owners said that they were to close the Enniskillen establishment for a short period with ‘heavy hearts’.
“Rising costs of gas, electricity, wages, incoming rates increases and significant food inflation have left us in an impossible position,” said the Between the Bridges chefs. “We are going to concentrate on ensuring you can still find our unique brand of heat-to-eat meals in local shops.” while we figure out the next steps.”
The shop in Townhall Street is set to close for one month, so the owners can ‘reassess the situation’.
“It is our hope we can continue with both the foodhall and our range of delicious heat to eat meals at that time,” they said, “but for now you can still find us all over the province.”
Between the Bridges meals are still set to be stocked in shops throughout Fermanagh and further afield.

Translink's antiques roadshow Poor weather adding to woes of Fermanagh farmers LisnaskeaMan in 20s seriously injured in Enniskillen crash

