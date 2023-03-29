+44 (0)28 6632 2066
GAA fans disappointed at 'terrible time' for final
Keela McKirenan wearing the jersey her sister wore 7 years a go when Fermanagh played Cavan

GAA fans disappointed at ‘terrible time’ for final

Posted: 9:34 am March 29, 2023

FERMANAGH GAA fans have been left disgruntled by the ‘wild time’ that the Division 3 league final has been fixed for on Saturday night.
The Erne men are scheduled to play Cavan in the Allianz National Football League decider in Croke Park in Dublin on Saturday at 7.15pm.
The game is a ‘double header’ with the Division 4 final between Sligo and Wicklow kicking off at an earlier time of 5pm.
Some Fermanagh GAA supporters shared their views on the Herald’s social media channels about the fixture.
Frankie Rooney from Enniskillen and former chairman of Enniskillen Gaels said, “[It is a] Wild time to be taking kids to a game in Dublin,” with another frustrated fan Za Maguire commenting, “Terrible time again. No regard for travelling supporters.”
The late scheduling for the Fermanagh game is possibly due to TV coverage. TG4 is set to show the game on live TV, with the broadcast beginning at 7.05pm.
While Fermanagh GAA PRO, Deirdre Felloni, acknowledges that the timing is ‘not ideal’ for travelling supporters and parents of young children, she hopes to see a large Fermanagh support turn out in Croke Park on Saturday.
“It (the Division 3 league final) has been fixed in the GAA calendar since the start of the year,” confirms Fermanagh’s Public Relations Officer.
“The scheduling is to do with TV coverage. We certainly would like a big support at the game, and it’s great to have kids there. While it’s not ideal, it is what it is.”

