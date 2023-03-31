Fermanagh businesses win provincial awards

AND THE WINNER IS... Glen Wheeler from 28 At The Hollow was a big winner at the Irish Restaurant Awards.

THE best of the Fermanagh hospitality industry received provincial recognition at this year’s Irish Restaurant Awards.

Held at the Hillgrove Hotel in Monaghan last Monday, almost 800 restaurant and business owners from around Ulster dressed up in their finery to compete for top honours in the ‘Ulster Regional’ section of the national awards.

The big Fermanagh winner on the night was 28 At The Hollow, which is owned by husband and wife Glen Wheeler and Zara McHugh.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0