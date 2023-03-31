Donnelly urging his players to ‘express themselves’

As the final whistle sounded Kieran Donnelly and Ger Treacy embraced and you could see what this win meant to them. Division Three was always going to be a tough task but on Sunday afternoon, Fermanagh topped the table with 12 points, after six wins from seven games.

Before a ball was thrown in at Kingspan Brefnni Park, ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ by American band Journey, blasted around the Cavan ground. With less than 30 seconds on the clock, you’d have been forgiven for lacking a little in the belief stakes.

But not Kieran Donnelly though. He remained calm, for the most part, on the stand side sideline, as his team dragged themselves back into Sunday’s contest.

“I thought our attitude and game management after that (the early goal) was excellent. We got big scores. I’m delighted and delighted for the people of Fermanagh and for the squad. It’s a great place to be and we were probably written off at the start of the year. It was a tremendous win,” said a delighted Donnelly.

The Brookeborough man is a proud Fermanagh man, he wore the jersey with pride for eight years and in management, there’s not a match you go to where he’s not flanked by his supportive family at games.