Community ‘steps out’ for St Mary’s Primary School

HUNDREDS took to the streets of Fivemiletown over the weekend in a show of support for St Mary’s Primary School in Fivemiletown.
Parents, pupils, politicians, clergy and many members of the wider community made up the 500-strong crowd that “stepped out” on Saturday morning and walked from St Mary’s Church to the much-loved school, which has been slated for closure despite soaring enrolment numbers.
The aim of the walk – which was held as the consultation process on the proposed closure fast approaches – was to raise awareness of the campaign to save the school, and to send a message to the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) and the Department of Education that small schools are a vital part of rural communities.
