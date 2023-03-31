Community ‘steps out’ for St Mary’s Primary School

Pupil Power - Lucy McGarry and Anna McCloskey at the St Mary's PS Save Our School protest in Fivemiletown

HUNDREDS took to the streets of Fivemiletown over the weekend in a show of support for St Mary’s Primary School in Fivemiletown.

Parents, pupils, politicians, clergy and many members of the wider community made up the 500-strong crowd that “stepped out” on Saturday morning and walked from St Mary’s Church to the much-loved school, which has been slated for closure despite soaring enrolment numbers.

The aim of the walk – which was held as the consultation process on the proposed closure fast approaches – was to raise awareness of the campaign to save the school, and to send a message to the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) and the Department of Education that small schools are a vital part of rural communities.

