Man in 20s seriously injured in Enniskillen crash

Posted: 12:14 pm February 26, 2023

Police investigating a serious one vehicle road traffic collision at Belmore Street in Enniskillen in the early hours of the morning have appealed for information.

The collision, involving a black BMW 316 car, occurred shortly before 5.45am. A man who was a passenger in the car, aged in his 20’s, has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries and a man aged 24 has been arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences and remains in custody at this time. Belmore Street remains closed as police enquiries into the collision continue.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage from the area, which could be of assistance to the investigation, is asked to contact officers at Enniskillen on 101, quoting reference number 459 26/02/23.

