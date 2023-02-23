Community unite in memory of late Caitlin

THE Kinawley GAA community is on the brink of reaching its 10 million ‘steps’ target, in memory of their late club member Caitlin Hogg.

In December last year, the county was left saddened when 13-year-old Caitlin Hogg lost her life after a tragic road accident.

As a combined initiative, alongside the nationwide Ireland Lights Up challenge, the Brian Boru’s GAA club embarked on a hugely tasking 10 million steps challenge, with all money raised going towards supporting the Air Ambulance NI.

Club chairman, Sean Doonan, felt it was important to organise a fundraiser in Caitlin’s memory.

“The passing of Caitlin [Hogg] was hugely devastating for the club and wider community. Our initial response was to support the family as best as possible and also to provide comfort to those affected, most of all, Caitlin’s peers,” he said.

