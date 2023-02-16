Community ‘in shock’ death of popular dentist

Derrygonnelly man Denis Kelly, who died on Monday following a crash last month, owned a dental practice in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone.

THE death of a popular dentist has ‘shocked’ the community of Derrygonnelly.

Police confirmed 62-year-old Denis Kelly from Springfield, outside Enniskillen died as a result of his injuries on Monday, following a road traffic collision in Augher in January.

A spokesman from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “The collision, which involved an Audi Q5 and a Scania lorry, occurred at around 8.40pm on Friday, January 27 on the Knockmany Road in Augher. Mr Kelly was taken to hospital in Belfast following the collision but has now sadly passed away.”

Mr Kelly, who owned a dental practice in Aughnacloy’s Moore Street, was involved with the Derrygonnelly Harps GAA club.

A club spokesman said the respected dentist was a big help when the GAA made gumshields compulsory for players in 2014.

“Denis helped the club out greatly in the early years of compulsory gumshields, with fittings and orders,” the spokesman said. “It made a big difference to us at the time. He was also the brother of club stalwart Hugh Kelly.”

A Derrygonnelly Harps Facebook post said: “The club are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Denis Kelly RIP. Our thoughts and prayers are with Hugh and the Kelly family at this time.

“At the request of the family, club activities will continue until funeral arrangements are confirmed in the coming days.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

A family friend said Mr Kelly also enjoyed farming and singing.

“Denis had a great interest in the family farm in recent years and he kept a certain amount of stock on the farm,” the friend said.

“A number of years ago he also got involved in singing with local churches in the area, which he enjoyed. His car accident came as a big shock to everyone.”

Mid Ulster District Councillor, Sharon McAleer of the SDLP, said Mr Kelly had been her family dentist.

“I’m in shock as I have known him for so many years,” she said.

“He was such an established part of the local community and was such an expert at his work. My heart goes out to his family, and also his staff at his Aughnacloy practice who will be heartbroken.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information on the crash.

“We are asking witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam or have captured footage of the collision to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1876 of 27/01/23,” the PSNI spokesman said.

Funeral details are yet to be confirmed.