New partner at Enniskillen accountancy firm

ONE of the longest serving employees at Enniskillen Chartered Accountancy firm Patton Rainey & Associates has became their new business partnership.

The East Bridge Street outlet was set up by Ken Rainey in 2002. He was later joined in a partnership by Tom Patton in 2015.

The duo have brought one of their employees, Stephanie Stenson, into the partnership.

Two decades ago, in 2003, the trainee accountant joined the firm. She later qualified as a Chartered Accountant, before becoming a Chartered Tax Accountant. She is a specialist in offering advice on taxation.

The duo couldn’t be happier with their new addition.

“I am personally delighted with her [Stephanie Stenson] progression in the firm over the last 20 years,” said Ken, “she will assume responsibility for managing a wide portfolio of clients in the office with a specialty in taxation.

“Stephanie is a very capable and approachable individual and I wish her every success in her future career.”

There is currently 10 staff members employed at Patton Rainey & Associates, and the name of the firm will remain unchanged, despite the new partnership.

“The practice will continue to offer clients a high professional standard of accounting, taxation and financial advice. This is another important step forward in the progression of the firm,” explained Tom.

The new partner is pleased with her promotion in the Enniskillen business.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in the firm to date, having gained a lot of valuable experience in the last 20 years,” said Stephanie, “this is another opportunity for me to serve clients and especially in the areas of all taxation advice.”

