Integrated College gives students the chance to shine

FOLLOWING the passing of the Integrated Education Bill in April of 2022, internationally acclaimed film actor and director Liam Neeson said, “I want to congratulate all of the parents, staff and governors in schools right across Northern Ireland, who are taking courageous steps to ensure children from different traditions will get to learn and play together, every day, in the same school.”

This endorsement of Integrated Education is one of a number from high-profile personalities in the worlds of sport, the arts, business, fashion and politics as it becomes increasingly apparent to many that Integrated Education is the way forward in building mutual understanding and lasting peace. Fermanagh is fortunate to have on its doorstep its very own Integrated post-primary school.

Erne Integrated College has been providing the highest quality co-educational, all ability, integrated learning experience for 28 years. Formed as a response to the Enniskillen bomb in 1987 and as a result of the hard work and determination of a extremely dedicated parent’s group, the college opened its doors on 1st September 1994, symbolically coinciding with the historic IRA ceasefire.

At Erne Integrated College, our student-centred approach recognises that students need support and guidance to meet their individual needs; academic success requires both expert teaching and individualised pastoral care which nurtures and supports the holistic development of our students.

These are provided by our dedicated experienced and energetic teaching staff. A recent visit from the Education and Training inspectorate (ETI) found that, “In …… lessons observed, learning and teaching were consistently effective and founded securely on positive working relationships. The teachers used a variety of engaging strategies and resources, including ICT and practical equipment, to extend the pupils’ knowledge and understanding of key concepts, and to develop skills. They provided individual support when required. As a result, the pupils were well engaged and motivated to learn. They responded readily to their teachers and worked capably with their peers in well-structured activities.”

As an all-ability school with grammar entry, we work tirelessly to provide the highest quality learning experience and to give our students the opportunity to shine in any area they choose to pursue. We encourage our children to dream big and to never accept limitations. We ask nothing except that our young people strive to be their very best selves and that they work to achieve their true potential.

We are proud to be a school where community is at the centre of everything that we do, where difference is embraced, explored and celebrated and where there is excellence for everyone. We warmly welcome all Year 7 students and their parents to our open evening on Wednesday 1st of February at 7pm. For more information contact the college at 028 6632 5996, check us out on Facebook or on our website www.erneic.org.uk

