Security alert ends as device deemed ‘deliberate hoax’

Posted: 2:09 pm December 4, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
The security alert in Newtownbutler, which had resulted in disruption in the area since a suspicious object was discovered on Thursday, has now ended and all roads have reopened.
Superintendent Mervyn Seffen, who led the security operation, said: “I would like to thank the local community for their patience and support throughout this operation which was implemented to ensure the suspect device did not pose any risk to the local community or the police officers who serve them.
“This was a challenging and complex operation but thankfully, following examination of the device by Army bomb disposal experts, it has been found to be a deliberate hoax.”

This was the second security alert in the area this week, with another suspicious object found on Wednesday deemed by police to be “nothing untoward.”

