Western Trust “understands concerns of the community”

The Western Trust has said it understands the concerns of the community regarding the threat to emergency surgery at the South West Acute Hospital, and has promised to update the public on its future “at the earliest opportunity.”

The Trust has received significant criticism in recent times regarding the lack of public communication on future of the live-saving service at the Enniskillen hospital, which it revealed last month was reaching unsafe levels due to a lack of staff. The Trust said if new surgeons could not been recruited soon, the service would have to be withdrawn.

This has caused considerable concern locally, concern that has been amplified by the fact no further information has been released by the Trust since.

In a statement to the Herald today, a spokesperson for the Trust repeated once again that no final decision had yet been made.

“The Trust understands the concerns of the local community with regards to the fragility of emergency general surgery at South West Acute Hospital,” they said.

“No decision has been made on Emergency General Surgery at SWAH.

“In the meantime it is prudent for the Trust to develop contingency plans to ensure safety of patients should a change in service be necessary.

“Once the Trust is in a position to provide an update we will communicate this at the earliest opportunity.”

Meanwhile, the community campaign to inform the local public on the threat to the service is continuing, with meetings taking place around the county again this week, and a major rally planned for December 2nd.

A public community meeting is taking place tonight g at Gillaroo Court in Garrison tonight (Thursday, November 10th) at 7.30pm.

There will then be another at the Courthouse Community Centre in Newtownbutler at 7pm tomorrow, Friday, November 11th.

Then, next Tuesday, November 15th there will be a meeting in Derrylin at St Aidan’s High School at 8pm.

Further public meetings are also being planned for other areas, including Enniskillen, while people are being asked to organise meetings in their own areas if they can.

There will then be a public ‘ring of steel’ event on Saturday, November 26th at the SWAH, where people will join hands around the hospital.

This will be held ahead of the major public rally planned for the Broadmeadow in Enniskillen at 7pm on Friday, December 2nd.