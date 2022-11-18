+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Traffic collision on the Derrylin Road
Lisnaskea

Traffic collision on the Derrylin Road

Posted: 12:55 pm November 18, 2022

MOTORISTS are being advised to seek alternative routes between Enniskillen and Derrylin following reports of a traffic incident on the A509 road.

Police in Enniskillen received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Derrylin Road at 12.25pm this afternoon on Friday November 18.

Delays are expected. An update will be provided in due course.

