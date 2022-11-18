MOTORISTS are being advised to seek alternative routes between Enniskillen and Derrylin following reports of a traffic incident on the A509 road.
Police in Enniskillen received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Derrylin Road at 12.25pm this afternoon on Friday November 18.
Delays are expected. An update will be provided in due course.
Posted: 12:55 pm November 18, 2022