Twenty-four-year-old Gareth Tilley.

Police appeal for information on missing chef Tilley

Posted: 9:36 am November 15, 2022

POLICE are concerned about the whereabouts of a missing man last seen wearing his chef’s uniform.
Twenty-four-year-old Gareth Tilley was last seen at Lough Erne Resort in Co Fermanagh at 1.45pm on Monday, November 14.
He was wearing a white and black uniform.
The PSNI say Gareth has links to both Enniskillen and Killough, Co Down.
HM Coastguard is assisting PSNI with the search. Coleraine Coastguard Rescue Team and a lifeboat from Enniskillen were among the resources sent to the Lough Erne area.
An Irish Coastguard helicopter based at Sligo, PSNI, NI fire and rescue and local mountain rescue teams have also all been involved.
A PSNI spokesperson appealed for anyone with information on Gareth’s whereabouts to get in touch. They said: “If you can assist please phone 101 quoting CC1787 of 14/11/2022.”

