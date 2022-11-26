Dolan welcomes maintenance of Sillees River

PLANS to put in place a watercourse inspection that will hopefully ease worries of flooding in Boho have been welcomed.

The Department of Infrastructure confirmed that a 11km stretch of the Sillees River will be attended to with work to be completed by March 2023.

Boho is no stranger to flooding with the most recent coming earlier this year in the aftermath of Storm Franklin.

Roads were submerged and completely impassable, with residents left to wade in knee-high waters or take to back routes over sodden fields.

Fermanagh & Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, pictured right, of Sinn Féin stated that the announcement was a start to try and tackle the ongoing threat of flooding in the area.

She said: “I have been repeatedly lobbying the Department for Infrastructure since 2017 to act on the recurrent flooding in Boho, including my presentation of a public petition to the Minister at the beginning of 2022.

“I asked the Department to explore all flood alleviation measures, including basic maintenance of the river.

“I am now pleased to confirm that officials from the Department have carried out a watercourse inspection on a 11km stretch of the Sillees River from Thompsons Bridge to Carr’s Bridge and it is anticipated that the watercourse maintenance identified from this inspection will be completed by the end of March 2023.

“This is the very least that the Department can do, but it is a start to try to tackle this ongoing issue.”

