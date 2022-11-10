Community urged to spread the word on SWAH meetings

THREE more public meetings are being held in towns and villages across Fermanagh in the coming week, as the entire community is urged to come out to support the campaign to save emergency surgery at the SWAH.

There will be a meeting at Gillaroo Court in Garrison tonight (Thursday, November 10th) at 7.30pm.

There will then be another at the Courthouse Community Centre in Newtownbutler at 7pm tomorrow, Friday, November 11th.

Advertisement

Then, next Tuesday, November 15th there will be a meeting in Derrylin at St Aidan’s High School at 8pm.

Further public meetings are also being planned for other areas, including Enniskillen, while people are being asked to organise meetings in their own areas if they can.

There will then be a public ‘ring of steel’ event on Saturday, November 26th at the SWAH, where people will join hands around the hospital.

This will be held ahead of the major public rally planned for the Broadmeadow in Enniskillen at 7pm on Friday, December 2nd.

Cllr Adam Gannon, who is organising the Garrison meeting, urged everyone in the wider areas where they are being held to spread the word, and come out to support the meetings, which will provide information on the current threat to emergency surgery at the SWAH, its wider implications.

The meetings are also aimed at gathering as much support for the upcoming ‘ring of steel’ demonstration at the hospital on November 26th, and the massive public rally planned for the Broadmeadow in Enniskillen on December 2nd.

Cllr Gannon, who is part of the Save Our SWAH Services steering group, said St Aidan’s and local community centres had been very generous in offering their venues free of charge.

Advertisement

“The generosity of different groups has been brilliant,” he said. “If you know of anyone from those areas please, please spread the word, and keep an eye on social media for other events that are going to go up. I’m trying to get a few more local meetings organised in places.

“Ultimately, the only thing that will save this is people and people power.”

This week’s meetings come on the back of two very successful meetings in Lisnaskea, which was organised by Cllr Eamon Keenan last Tuesday, and in Derrygonnelly on Saturday, organised by Dylan Quinn.

Mr Quinn said there had been “a very supportive audience” at the Derrygonnelly event.

“People really got the message,” he said.

“One lady shared her story that she had to undergo emergency care in South West Acute Hospital and believed strongly she would not have been with us had she not had that,” Mr Quinn continued. “You can’t have it any more stark than that.”

“Since then I’ve had a couple of people contact me on social media saying the same sort of thing.”

Mr Quinn, pictured below, urged everyone in the community who was aware of the current threat to SWAH surgery services to “spread the word” and “share, share, share” stories and posts on the issue on social media.

“Somebody will rue the day they didn’t speak out, when they require intervention or someone they loves requires intervention and it’s not going to be there,” he said. “There is no time to delay in this.”

Aside from attending, or organising, local meetings, the public can also help spread the message by helping to give out leaflets and posters. These are available by contacting the Save Our SWAH Services’ Facebook page, or any committee member.

Volunteers are especially needed to organise meetings in areas such as Irvinestown, Roslea and Ederney. Anyone who would like to organise their own area can get in touch with the group Facebook page. Those in the Tyrone area are also being urged to organise their own events.