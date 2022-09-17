Thumbs down on new PM Truss from Sinn Fein and SDLP

THERE is “no faith” in new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, that she will “have the best interests of the people of Fermanagh and the North at heart”.

That’s the damning verdict of Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Doyle (pictured bottom), and Erne North Councillor, John Coyle.

Both have accused Truss of being out of touch with the North and will put the interests of her own Conservative party ahead of people living in Enniskillen, Belleek, Belcoo and everywhere else in Fermanagh.

Dolan and Coyle cite concerns with Truss’ intentions to push on with the Protocol Bill which could affect cross border trade with the Republic and the damage that could be done to Fermanagh’s own local economy before International Law orders the UK to roll back the Bill.

Dolan said: “The Tory chaos has failed ordinary people as they put their own interests first. The fact that Liz Truss is the fourth Prime Minister in ten years is a reminder of that.

“The priority for us here are the people of the North and that’s not Liz Truss’ priority. She needs to stop the DUP’s self-serving boycott of the Assembly and the Executive and she needs to end her threats of breaking international law.

“This Bill could have a damaging affect for Fermanagh’s own economy. With Brexit as a whole, there was never going to be a good outcome for those in the North.

“With the current cost of living crisis and the increase of prices in materials for businesses, it’s a really challenging time. People and businesses don’t need this uncertainty.

“Unfortunately, with this mess people and businesses are not getting the certainty they need.”

Cllr Coyle added: “I haven’t much faith in the new Prime Minister. I believe over this last number of weeks that she has shown herself to be out of touch with the ordinary person on the ground.

“She appears to have no vision on how she is to tackle the cost of living crisis.

“She doesn’t appear to be listening to the people of Northern Ireland when she says that her government got Brexit done, but in reality they haven’t because they are going to override the Protocol agreement.

“I know that there are issues with the Protocol. But trying to put through unilateral legislation to override parts of it goes against the Good Friday Agreement.”

Dolan does not hold out much hope that the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris will have a positive effect for the North.

She added: “Chris Heaton-Harris has got the Secretary of State job because there was no one else but also because he’s an ally of Liz Truss.

He did not get the post because he has the best interests of the people of the North at heart.

“We’ve said it before, and we’ll continue to say it, the British Government do not have any interest in looking after or protecting the people here. They’re out of touch with us.

“Yes he’s already been to Belfast but to venture further west into Fermanagh? We’ll have to wait and see on that one but I won’t be holding my breath.

“The really unfortunate thing is that we are at the hands of what they decide at Westminster. The day to day struggles of the North – let alone Fermanagh and the rural border areas of Belleek and Belcoo.

“Westminster doesn’t serve us – it never has and it never will.”

