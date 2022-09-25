New Hulu show to be filmed in Bundoran and Ballyshannon

A NEW TV show by RTÉ and US streaming giant Hulu is set to be flimed along the Fermanagh border in the coming months, and will be screened to international audiences on release.

The black comedy starring Siobhán Cullen, called ‘Obituary’, will centre on a small-town obituarist living in the west of Ireland, who resorts to murder when works dries up locally.

Filming is set to get underway in Bundoran and Ballyshannon in January, running until March, with preparation beginning in November.

Last week the Donegal Film Office put out a crew call, urging both experienced film and TV production crew, and locals who may be new to the industry, to apply for a number of positions on the team.

The deadline for these paid positions, which specified crew should ideally be living within a 45km radius of Bundoran, was yesterday (Tuesday).

The Donegal Film Office, which is a branch of Donegal County Council, has been busy in recent years, encouraging a wide range of TV and film productions to choose the coastal county as their shooting locations. This has included ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ in 2016, and more recently, Liam Neeson film ‘The Land of Saints and Scholars’ this year.

For this project, the Council worked closely with Irish production company Magamedia, recently rebranded as Tua Films, to help find a suitable filming site, with the Bundoran and Ballyshannon area being selected.

Aideen Doherty from the Film Office said the recent crew call out for Obituary had been the third for a production in the county this year alone, stating Donegal County Council was committed to growing the film and TV industry to create jobs locally.

“The Film Office is determined to create sustained employment for local crew and is working closely with relevant partners to ensure that productions continue to see Donegal as a place to shoot,” said Ms Doherty.

“This production based in Donegal will provide opportunities for employment, services, accommodation etc during the winter months and will showcase the county internationally.”

