Fears of local oil shortages on the horizon

THERE has been a grim warning for Fermanagh households this week of oil and diesel shortages on the horizon as the winter fast approaches.

With energy and fuel prices continuing to soar, there are also concerns some local businesses will struggle to survive the tough months ahead, with many already seeing their bills skyrocketing by tens of thousands of pounds, and some even facing increases of over £100,000.

Local oil supplier and pub landlord Garry Jennings outlined the dire situation to the Herald this week, revealing he had already seen home heating oil supplies drying up over recent weeks, adding there was concern the shortages could spill over to car fuel by winter.

“It’s not about price any more, it’s about getting the product now,” said the Jennings Fuels and Lubricants owner, explaining there was a lack of supplies of kerosene coming into the North. “The boats that are coming in are very small,” he said.

“I’m predicting come November or December, the problem will be diesel, because they’re having to arrange ships now to come with home heating oil. What happens then, come November or December, when the ships won’t be there for diesel.”

Mr Jennings revealed he was sending two lorries to England tonight (Wednesday) to collect supplies, and he will be travelling with them.

It is the first time in 25 years in the oil business he’s had to go to Britain for supplies.

Noting we’d been “very fortunate” with the recent mild weather in Fermanagh, he said travelling to Britain now was the only way to ensure they had enough oil for when the temperatures drop.

