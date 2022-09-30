Businesses join new sustainability training programme

Business leaders from Co. Fermanagh and Co. Cavan at the launch of the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark’s Business Sustainability Training Programme. Back row (left to right): Sarah McCarthy (Failte Ireland), Pauric McGearty (Carfin Lodge), Peter Hunt (XL Blacklion & Route 16 Cafe), Joanne Hayes (This is Cavan), Aimee Fitzpatrick (Blue Green Yonder), Sean Corrigan (Marble Arch Caves), Lynne Maguire (Into the Wild), Samantha Rodgers (Hawthorn Lodge), David Bailey (Blaney Caravan Park), and Tina O'Dwyer (The Tourism Space). Front row (left to right): Rosemary Armstrong (Arch House B&B), Desmond Gough (Jampa Ling), Grainne O'Connor (Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark), Tanya Cathcart (Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism), and Noeleen Shannon (Noeleen Shannon Yoga).

A NUMBER of businesses in Fermanagh and County Cavan have signed up to a new training programme designed to boost both local tourism and the environment.

Launched by Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark at Tullymore, Florencecourt, the Business Sustainability Training Programme (BSTP) is a framework that allows businesses in the two counties to come together to build a sustainable tourism offering, achieve cost savings through reductions in waste, water and energy consumption and benefit from becoming a member of the Geopark Business Network.

Following on from a successful pilot scheme that involved eight businesses in 2020, 12 more have signed up – they are: Arch House B&B, Blaney Caravan Park, Blue Green Yonder, Erne Water Taxi and the Marble Arch Caves in Co Fermanagh, as well as Carafin Lodge, Hawthorn Lodge, Into the Wild, Jampa Ling, Noeleen Shannon Yoga, Slieve Russell Hotel and the XL Blacklion & Route 16 Café in Cavan.

The training programme’s 10-week schedule includes a field trip to the Burren and Cliffs of Moher Geopark in Co Clare to engage with the Burren Ecotourism Network to learn about the best practices.

Amongst other topics covered are: energy conservation and management, biodiversity and tourism within the Geopark area, water management and conservation, marketing the Geopark and accessible and inclusive tourism.

Chair of the Geopark Committee, Cllr John Paul Feeley of Cavan County Council said: “The work of Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark through the cross-border partnership of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Cavan County Council has resulted in an increase in visitor numbers to our region.

“It is essential that we ensue local businesses benefit from this growth.

“This programme provides dedicated training bringing local businesses together, ensuring they undertake learning in areas such as biodiversity, leave no trace and accessibility whilst also following practices aligned with the sustainable tourism ethos of the destination.”

If your business is interested in participating in the BSTP and becoming a part of the Geopark Business Network, email: info@cuilcaghlakelands.org