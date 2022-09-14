Tributes to much-loved Teemore man Mickey

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Teemore man who tragically died following an accident in Derrylin.

Michael Doonan was working on a power-washing job on a property in the Doon area of the village on Monday morning when the accident happened. His body was not discovered until 6.30pm that evening.

It is believed he was power-hosing a shed before the accident took place.

The emergency services arrived after being called out to attend to an incident that had occurred on an elevated working platform.

Cllr Bernice Swift, who represents the Erne West ward, fondly remembered Mr Doonan being “willing to help others” and as “a character who enjoyed life”.

She said: “My sincere condolences to all of Mickey’s family circle and many friends at this devastating time of such tragic loss, news of which has shook every fibre of our being.

“I knew and fondly remember Mickey especially when travelling on his infamous bus to my cousin’s hen party in Dublin and Glór Tire in Galway to name but two events where I listened to a mixture of Mickey’s stories along the way.

“No doubt Mickey Doonan’s bus bookings will be remembered by many young and old alike who were also transported to discos, weddings and functions alike. Mickey certainly was a character who enjoyed life and was always willing to help others.

“He will be a huge loss to the local community. May his soul rest in peace.”

Upon notification of the accident, four fire appliances attended the scene – one from Lisnaskea, one from Enniskillen, one from Portadown and a Specialist Rescue Team appliance with the incident being dealt with by 8.54pm.

Police are not treating the cause of death as suspicious.

