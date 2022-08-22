+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Youth crashes into Enniskillen shed following chase

Youth crashes into Enniskillen shed following chase

Posted: 12:00 pm August 22, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

A young person has been arrested in Enniskillen after crashing into the shed of a house following a police chase through the town.

Fermanagh police released a photograph this morning of the damage caused by the crash, which happened yesterday (Sunday).

“District Support Team and Enniskillen Local Policing Team worked together yesterday during a pursuit of a vehicle which unfortunately later transpired to be driven by juvenile,” said a PSNI spokesman.

“After sighting the vehicle on Wellington Road, Enniskillen the juvenile drove through a red light at Gaol Square then continued on the wrong side of the Irvinestown Road onto incoming traffic and ended up lodged in a garden shed a short distance later.

“The juvenile was located later that evening and arrested for numerous offences including dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the driving is asked to contact police on the non-emergency 101 number and quote CC1451 21/08/22.

