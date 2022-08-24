Why beauty industry excites and motives Danielle

THE Beauty Hut in Bellanaleck is set to approach its third anniversary in the next few weeks and the business is rapidly expanding and going from strength to strength.

Owned by local woman, Danielle Stewart, she has always had an interest in all things beauty, personal care and making sure that the Fermanagh females look their best for those special occasions across the county.

“I decided three years ago that I wanted a change in career and decided to go back to my roots where I trained as a beauty therapist and opened my own business,” she explained.

“I always loved the beauty industry and I was always interested in upskilling and getting more training after college.

“The beauty industry always has something new to offer.”

The Beauty Hut offers females the full beauty service, including waxing, tanning and nail design. Danielle is amazed with the support that she has received from the Fermanagh public.

“It has been amazing,” she said.

“Only for my customers, I wouldn’t be here today.

“They are always very supportive of my business.”

More information about The Beauty Hut can be found by contacting 07563662728.