Noah campaign needs support from ‘all of Fermanagh’

Pacemaker Press 13/08/22 A rally takes place at Belfast City Hall against the granting of a Public Interest Immunity Certificate in the case of Noah Donohoe. The 14 year old went missing in June 2020 and his body was discovered in a storm drain six days later. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

THE Noah Donohoe campaign ‘needs all of Fermanagh’s help’ if the truth is to be revealed, say local campaigners.

People from the county were among the large crowd attending a protest at Belfast City Hall on Saturday over an application to withhold information in police files in the inquest into the death of 14-year-old Noah.

Tina McDermott organised a bus from Newtownbutler that picked up people at Lisnaskea and Maguiresbridge on the way to Belfast, while others made their way there by car.

However, she believed many other locals were letting their political beliefs get in the way of doing the right thing.

“It was a fantastic turnout considering the hot weather, but I can’t understand why more people from across the community in Fermanagh are not getting involved,” she said.

“Religion has nothing to do with this. It’s about supporting a bereaved, grieving mother whose 14-year-old son has been killed and finding justice for him.

“This is a heartbroken mother looking for answers and we’re trying to help her get that.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are Catholic or Protestant.

“It’s all about finding out the truth, to have a proper investigation so that this family can get closure.”

Enniskillen’s Ursula Britton was also at the rally and agreed more help from those of all denominations was needed.

“Religion and skin colour have nothing to do with this. The fact is this 14-year-old child has been killed and all the family want is for a proper investigation into his death,” she said. “It’s about people showing some humanity. It makes me sad that representatives from all the political parties were not there on Saturday.

“There’s nothing wrong with standing up for a mother whose only child has died under these terrible circumstances.”

