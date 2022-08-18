+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Eco showboat on its way to Fermanagh

Posted: 12:13 pm August 18, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
By Roisin Henderson

AN INNOVATIVE ‘eco showboat’ will arrive in Fermanagh this weekend where it will complete a historic four month ‘arts voyage’ through Ireland.
The Mayfly, Ireland’s first solar electric boat, left the Hunt Museum in Limerick on May 1st, making its way upriver with Fermanagh as its destination. It is now due to arrive at Carrybridge Marina this Sunday, August 21st.
To mark the occasion, organisers have promised “a wonderful afternoon of performance, art and science.”
This will include water side events including a interactive art demonstrations, a pop-shelter made of 30 striped umbrellas, the extraordinary Pangolin Pavilion.
The eco awareness project has been the brainchild of artists Anne Cleary and Denis Connolly, also known as ‘School of Looking’, the pair will be joined on Sunday by local artists Diane Henshaw, Paddy McEneaney, Michael Cummins and Valerie Whitworth.
Throughout the afternoon the School of Looking will be showcasing the wealth of biodiversity around us, while marine biologist Rachel O’Malley will be showing some of the intriguing creatures that live under the rocks in our lakes and rivers, which are invertebrates that are indicators of water quality.
The Mayfly will be mooring at Carrybridge Marina on Sunday at 2.30pm. For a full list of events on the day visit https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/eco-showboat-at-carrybridge-tickets-313747596507

Posted: 12:13 pm August 18, 2022
