Suspended sentence for Belleek pensioner

A BELLEEK pensioner who caused ‘horrific’ injuries to three women by careless driving, has been advised by a judge not to get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle again.

One of those injured was the wife of 76-year-old James McManus of Lergan lane. However he was not charged with any offence in relation to her injuries.

He admitted two counts of causing grievous bodily injury to two females by driving without due care and attention on the Loughshore Road, Enniskillen on July 4, 2020.

At Omagh Magistrates Court he received a three month jail sentence, suspended for two years. He was disqualified from driving for two years and told he must sit the driving test at conclusion of the disqualification. However District Judge Bernie Kelly advised McManus not to drive again.

She expressed concern that the pre-sentence report indicated the pensioner said he will not drive again until he is “fully road worthy and deemed legally fit”.

Defence barrister Stephen Fitzpatrck (BL) said the pensioner “accepts he will be off the road for the rest of his life”.

Judge Kelly also challenged the assertion from the defendant indicated in the pre-sentence report that he was not able to carry out a community service order.

She said, “A man who is fit to drive is fit to carry out community service. There is an array of tasks available from licking stamps to doing work on a football pitch”.

Mr Fitzpatrick responded, “He hasn’t strayed from work throughout his life. It was not a straightforward ‘no’ to community service as is as starkly put in the report”.

Imposing the suspended jail term and driving ban, Judge Kelly said to the pensioner, “This was an accident resulted in horrific injures for everybody including horrific injuries to your wife. In one case a lady received a shattered pelvis.

“I don’t know how medical care can even start to repair that. She is not particularly young. It would have huge implications for her.

Suspending the jail sentence, Judge Kelly took into account the ‘guilty’ pleas thus saving the victims the stress of giving evidence and McManus’ previously clear record

