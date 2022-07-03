Man arrested at airport appears in court on fraud charg

A 37-year-old man has appeared in court after being arrested at Belfast International Airport earlier this year, in respect of numerous counts of fraud and theft.

Paul Michael McAloon from Eshnadarragh Road, Roslea was detained as he left the aircraft on March 17, after an investigation was launched by fraud detectives following reports of issues around construction jobs in the Fermanagh and Omagh areas.

He is accused of 25 counts of fraud by false representation in which he allegedly accepted cash deposits from 24 people in agreement to carry out works. These offences allegedly took place on various dates between April 2020 and January 2022.

The additional fraud charge alleges McAloon made a payment by an invalid cheque in February 2022.

It is further alleged he stole £5,305 worth of building materials from a supplier on an unknown date in March 2021, then stole £6,303 in similar materials from a different supplier on a date between June and October 2021.

A detective constable told Enniskillen Magistrates Court he could connect the accused to all charges.

District Judge Steven Keown remanded McAloon on continuing bail to appear again on August 8.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007