Man accused of assaulting ex-partner in her workplace

A 35-year-old Irvinestown man has been remanded in custody after turning up at his ex-partner’s work where he assaulted her and threatened her employer.

Mark Christopher Noble from Burfits Hill was already on bail for assaulting his ex-partner on May 23, which allegedly occurred in the presence of her child who called police.

One of the bail conditions is to refrain from contact by any means with the ex-partner, which Noble is alleged to have breached.

He appeared by video-link from police custody at a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court. charged with assaulting his ex-partner on July 11.

A police officer confirmed the charge could be connected.

He explained police were called to the injured party’s place of work around 6pm in response to a report relating to a domestic disturbance.

The manager of the premises said Noble, whom he recognised as the former partner of one of his staff, had arrived earlier that day in an intoxicated state, “roaring and shouting”.

He refused to leave and, “Squared up to the manager and stated he was going to kill him, chest-bumping him in the process of making the threat.”

Officers spoke to the ex-partner who said she had tried to escort Noble from the premises and rang his mother to collect him.

While doing this, Noble allegedly knocked the phone from her hand.

He was arrested at his home but prior to entry, police observed him trying to climb out a rear window.

Objecting to bail, the officer highlighted a risk of reoffending and potential witness intimidation.

“The defendant attending his ex-partner’s workplace is very concerning. He went there whilst intoxicated and an assault occurred. When arrested in the previous matter he head-butt a police officer at the scene.

“I don’t think he can be managed by bail conditions and have no faith anything could allay the fears of the injured party.”

It was also disclosed Noble has a domestic violence history with a previous partner.

A defence barrister acknowledged the concerns around breaches of bail in domestic instances which are, “Quite properly viewed very seriously.”

He said it was to Noble’s credit he had adhered to bail without issue for seven weeks, adding an address for release in Dromore, County Tyrone may be available, “Putting some distance between my client and the injured party.”

The breach and new offences came about, said the defence, due to Noble’s problems with alcohol and he has a pending appointment in respect of this and anger management later this month.

“If bail is refused, that appointment will be missed, although it’s accepted he would have been aware of that at the time of offending,” the defence added.

However District Judge Alana McSorley refused bail and ordered Noble to appear by video-link at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on July 25.

