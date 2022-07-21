Disgust at car damage to Gaels’ GAA pitch

THERE has been outrage in Belleek after the village’s local GAA pitch was badly damaged by vandals at the weekend.

On Sunday, Erne Gaels shared images of the damage caused to the pitch on Saturday night, expressing anger that “some smart person thought it would be funny to drive a car on to our football field and cause significant damage to our goal post and grounds.”

In a post that has since been shared a couple of hundred times on Facebook, a spokesman for the club gave the culprits an opportunity to come forward.

“We have CCTV so to the person that caused this damage, please get in touch ASAP or else the police will be getting involved,” they said.

The spokesman added, “We are absolutely disgusted that someone did this. We are very lucky to have a team of volunteers that maintain our grounds and keep them in good condition for our young people and adults.”

Local councillor Anthony Feely said he too was disgusted people would cause such reckless damage to what he said was a great resource for the community.

“There is no need for that at all, especially when the GAA is such a big thing in this area,” said Cllr Feely, appealing to the culprits to come forward.

“It’s all the young people have around here, the GAA, so to be damaging the pitch like that is desperate.”

