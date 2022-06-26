Coná is selected for fitness fashion modelling shoot

By Mark McGoldrick

CONÁ Gallagher was recently selected to take part in a modelling shoot for new Fintona fitness fashion brand, Moody Activewear.

Moody Activewear is an up-and-coming fashion brand, with all proceeds raised from their sales going towards women’s mental health charities and services operating in the Fermanagh and Tyrone areas.

Coná was one of nine females selected to model their new clothing at the launch of the business last week.

She said she was immensely ‘proud’ to have been asked to take part in this photo shoot.

“I am so proud of myself for taking part in the Moody photo shoot,” she beamed.

“To be honest, a year ago, I would have said that there is no way I could do it.”

Coná was involved in a major accident in 2019.

The incident resulted in her being left with a deformation on her right thigh.

To be able to take part in this photo shoot is a major boost for her confidence and self belief.

“It really knocked my confidence at the time and I have done a lot of work on myself to become more accepting of my body and self-loving,” said Coná.

“Seeing someone who looks like me, a curvy girl with short hair and a ‘hip dip’ being part of a campaign for clothing makes me so happy.”

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Coná set up an Instagram page, Dipsnhips, to encourage females in Fermanagh to feel confident about sharing their life and personal lifestyle.

The Instagram influencer feels that it is important that people push themselves outside of their ‘comfort zones’.

“We come from a small county and I think people often worry what others will think, but when you let that go and simply be yourself, amazing opportunities will come your way,” she said proudly.

“I firmly believe that you should not let yourself or anyone else stop you from doing what you want to. You only get one body, you need to be kind to it and continually put yourself out there. We need to see ‘real’ people representing clothing brands with all their little quirks and marks.

“Moody [Activewear] has given women like myself a great opportunity to do.”

