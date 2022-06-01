+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineEnniskillen man caught in Champions League chaos
Liverpool fan James Lilley from Enniskillen (left, in maroon top) at the Liverpool Fanzone in Paris, before the Champions League final.

Enniskillen man caught in Champions League chaos

Posted: 12:12 pm June 1, 2022

By John Carney

AN ENNISKILLEN Liverpool football fan has described “the worst experience of his life” when he was caught in the mayhem before last weekend’s Champions League final in Paris.

James Lilley told how he was pepper-sprayed and tear-gassed by police so badly he had to be helped through the turnstile at the Stade de France by a steward as his eyes were so badly swollen.

Advertisement

“I was pepper-sprayed three times and tear-gassed twice along with thousands of other Liverpool fans trying to get into the stadium, while gangs of pickpockets went through the crowd trying to steal whatever they could get,” Mr Lilley, 28, said.

“By the time I got to the turnstile to get in a steward had to me help me through it and scan my ticket for me as my eyes had swollen up so much I couldn’t see. It was terrifying.”

Kick-off at the Stade de France in Paris was delayed by over half an hour with Liverpool ticket-holders seen waiting in huge queues, and French police later using tear gas and pepper spray on them.

On Monday, French authorities complained of what they called “industrial-scale” ticket fraud amid a row over the game’s policing. It was an allegation that Mr Lilley, who works for Lilley’s Fuels and Lubricants in Enniskillen, denied.

“I saw no fake tickets being sold or Liverpool fans acting badly. It was just police aggression. It was like they’d only found out the game was being played the day before. There was absolutely no organisation or preparation for it,” he said.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:12 pm June 1, 2022
Honorary Scouser Shane backs his Boys in Red!

Liverpool ‘Ultra’ on 2,000 mile trek to European football final

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA