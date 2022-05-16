South West College to celebrate local unsung heroes

AS THE South West College prepares to mark the end of its first academic year at the spectacular Erne Campus, it is inviting the local community to nominate its unsung pandemic heroes.

Those in Enniskillen and across Fermanagh are being asked to put forward their friends, family members, neighbours, or colleagues who they feel deserve to recognised for their contributions to community life during the Covid pandemic.

The SWC is preparing to celebrate these unsung heroes at a special gourmet dining evening at the campus’ Erne Restaurant next Thursday, May 26th, where a number of the nominees will enjoy a feast prepared by students from the college’s culinary arts programmes.

However, the deadline for nominations is this Wednesday, May 18th, at 12 noon, so make sure to log on to the SWC website or social media channels to complete the short nomination form. Alternatively, you can get one in person at the campu reception, or email donal.monaghan@swc.ac.uk with the subject line ‘Community Hero Nomination.’

Nominees must be over 18-years-old and resident in either the Fermanagh and Omagh or Mid Ulster council areas.

The college said the menu on the evening was designed as a ‘thank you’ to the community, who has not only warmly embraced the new college development but have made a difference to the lives of so many people since the beginning of the pandemic.

Campus manager Carol Viney said it had been a momentous year for the SWC with the opening of the state-of-the-art campus.

“The reaction to the building from our staff, students and local community has been overwhelming,” she said.

“Over the past few months as Covid restrictions have been relaxed we have been able to open the doors to our on-site Erne Restaurant and this very special evening will give us the opportunity to pay tribute to and thank those who have really stepped up to the plate in many different ways since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.”

When asked who might be nominated as an unsung hero, Carol advised that there are many people who might be considered for recognition from health care professionals in our hospital and medical centres, to front line retail workers, delivery service personnel, transport providers, teachers, or even family members and neighbours who went out of their way to support loved ones or members of the wider community.